Merrick Garland Grilled by Republicans in House Hearing

Attorney General Merrick Garland was in the hot seat as he testified before the House Judiciary Committee for nearly six hours on Wednesday.

House Republicans fired questions at Garland regarding the investigation of corruption within the Biden family and the investigation surrounding the First Son, Hunter Biden.

Previously, two IRS whistleblowers testified before Congress that the DOJ abused its power and interfered into their inquiry into Hunter Biden’s alleged tax crimes. They testified that the investigation was slowed so that the statute of limitations could run out on some charges.

Supervisory Special Agent Gary Shapley and Criminal Investigator Joseph Ziegler, both IRS employees with a combined 27 years of experience at the agency, testified before Congress that Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Wolf helped block investigators’ plan for an interview of the president and a search warrant of the Biden residence in Delaware.

“Everyone knows why they did it,” House Judiciary Chair Rep. Jim Jordan said at the hearing. “Those tax years, that… involved the president. It’s one thing to have a gun charge in Delaware. That doesn’t involve the president of the United States. But Burisma? That goes right to the White House.”

Garland ducked and dodged many of the Republicans’ questions, including questions involving the federal indictment of former President Donald Trump.

You can listen to Rob and Casey discuss the highlights of the hearing here: