Kylen Granson’s Baby Photos…With a Touchdown Football

INDIANAPOLIS — You may expect parents to celebrate the birth of their child with a photoshoot. Well, one Indianapolis Colts player put a twist on this tradition by posing…with a football.

Tight end Kylen Granson celebrated his first-ever professional touchdown during the game against the Houston Texans. The Hoosier team won that game, 31-20.

To honor his accomplishment, Granson posted a series of images to social media.

In them, he can be seen cuddling a football wrapped in a baby blanket. He appears to be wearing a black and brown cardigan, with a flower tucked behind his ear, as he gazes upon his baby…football.

While some of the tight end’s teammates poked fun at his photoshoot, many ultimately found Granson’s stunt humorous. Commenters made it clear that he should be proud of this career milestone.