“Donnie Baker’s” Cause of Death Revealed

INDIANAPOLIS — The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has released the official cause of death for Ron Sexton, also known as Donnie Baker on “The Bob & Tom Show.”

The Hoosier writer and comedian overdosed on fentanyl and alcohol. He was found dead in an Ohio hotel in July.

Sexton, who was known for portraying the character “Donnie Baker” and doing impressions, was only 52 years old.