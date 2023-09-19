Listen Live
Local News

“Donnie Baker’s” Cause of Death Revealed

Published on September 19, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A photo of a hospital emergency room sign

Source: (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has released the official cause of death for Ron Sexton, also known as Donnie Baker on “The Bob & Tom Show.”

The Hoosier writer and comedian overdosed on fentanyl and alcohol. He was found dead in an Ohio hotel in July.

Sexton, who was known for portraying the character “Donnie Baker” and doing impressions, was only 52 years old.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Celebrity News Topic - Community Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close