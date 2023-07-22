Ron Sexton, Known As Donnie Baker On Bob & Tom, Has Died

DAYTON, Ohio. — A well-known comedian who was known as the character Donnie Baker on the Bob & Tom Show has died.

Ron Sexton died while staying at a hotel in Dayton, Ohio Friday. That’s according to a Facebook post by his family. He was there for a stand-up show this weekend.

It’s not clear what his cause of death was.

Sexton was shot while sitting in his car in Indianapolis in late 2022. The shooting was targeted, according to police investigating the shooting. The shooter is said to be the husband of a woman he’d been having an affair with, say court documents.

Sexton was 52 years old.