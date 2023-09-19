Fight Between Man And Woman Leads To Officer Firing Gun On South Side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was shot by a police officer at the end of a police chase this morning that ended on the south side.

Officers say they were called by a woman who had gotten into a fight with a man she knows. They were sitting in separate cars at the time, says IMPD Ofc. William Young.

“Soon after that officers made contact with the suspect vehicle,” Young said. “Officers tried to initiate a traffic stop. That vehicle refused to stop and a shot vehicle pursuit ensued.”

The chase came to an end at an apartment complex just off Stop 10 Road and Madison Avenue.

“Officers made contact with the suspect who we believe brandished a firearm which ultimately led to an officer-involved shooting,” Young added.

The man was shot and critically wounded, says Young. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

No officers were hurt in the shooting.

This story will be updated.