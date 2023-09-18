Indiana Senator Mike Braun Endorses Donald Trump for President
JASPER, Ind.–Indiana Republican Senator Mike Braun is endorsing Donald Trump for President in 2024.
Braun says he’s seen firsthand how the “Washington swamp” works against Hoosiers and works overtime to hamper prosperity.
“Donald Trump is a businessman and outsider. Together, we took on the Washington swamp with a historic victory in the 2018 Indiana Senate race,” said Braun.
He also believes Trump is the candidate capable of “returning us to the America First policies that delivered unmatched prosperity and security for the American people.”
Trump supported Braun in his 2018 Senate run when he defeated then-incumbent Democrat Indiana Senator Joe Donnelly.
Braun is also running for Governor of Indiana, having filed election papers on November 30, 2022, and declared his candidacy on December 12.
Sen. Todd Young, who also represents Indiana said earlier this year that he would not support Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign.
