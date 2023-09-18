Listen Live
Local News

Indiana Senator Mike Braun Endorses Donald Trump for President

Published on September 18, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Mike Braun

Source: (Photo by Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images)

Indiana Senator Mike Braun Endorses Donald Trump for President

JASPER, Ind.–Indiana Republican Senator Mike Braun is endorsing Donald Trump for President in 2024.

Braun says he’s seen firsthand how the “Washington swamp” works against Hoosiers and works overtime to hamper prosperity.

“Donald Trump is a businessman and outsider. Together, we took on the Washington swamp with a historic victory in the 2018 Indiana Senate race,” said Braun.

He also believes Trump is the candidate capable of “returning us to the America First policies that delivered unmatched prosperity and security for the American people.”

Trump supported Braun in his 2018 Senate run when he defeated then-incumbent Democrat Indiana Senator Joe Donnelly.

Related Stories

Braun is also running for Governor of Indiana, having filed election papers on November 30, 2022, and declared his candidacy on December 12.

Sen. Todd Young, who also represents Indiana said earlier this year that he would not support Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Events Local News - State Government Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close