Multiple Disciplinary Charges Filed Against Indiana AG Todd Rokita

The Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission filed charges against Attorney General Todd Rokita relating to statements he made about Dr. Caitlin Bernard in the summer of 2022.

Rokita sued IU Health and IU Healthcare Associates on Friday, arguing they supported the violation of patient privacy laws when Dr. Bernard shared the story of her patient, a 10-year-old rape victim that had traveled from Ohio to Indiana to get an abortion.

The Disciplinary Commission alleges Rokita inappropriately disclosed information about an ongoing investigation in summer 2022, breaching case confidentiality. It is up to high court justices to determine whether any misconduct occurred and what, if any, sanction is warranted.

Two of the charges relate to Rokita’s interview with Fox News host Jesse Waters in July of 2022, when Rokita said Bernard was an “abortion activist acting as a doctor – with a history of failure to report.”

Rokita also faces a third charge of making public statements about Bernard and directing others to make public statements about the case between July 2022 and September 2022 prior to a referral to the Medical Licensing Board.