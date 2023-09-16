Listen Live
Local News

First Lady of Indianapolis, Stephanie Hogsett, Files for Divorce from Mayor Joe Hogsett

According to Indy Politics, the divorce petition was filed on September 11th in Johnson County.

Published on September 16, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS –Stephanie Hosgett, the First Lady of Indianapolis, has filed for divorce from Mayor Joe Hogsett.  

 

According to Indy Politics, the divorce petition was filed on September 11th in Johnson County.  

 

“After many years of partnership, Steph and I have begun the process of divorce. Like so many families in Indianapolis, the last few years have been trying in ways that neither of us could have imagined, and the demands of life in public service have been felt not only by Steph and me but by every member of our family,” the mayor said in a statement.   

 

The couple had been married since 2011. The reason for the divorce was not explicitly mentioned in the petition, but it stated that “there exists an irretrievable breakdown of the marriage, and the marriage should be dissolved.”   

 

“Our focus will remain on supporting our three children, and for their sake, we would simply request privacy and respect during these extraordinarily difficult times,” he added. 

A preliminary hearing is set to take place on October 19th. 

 

