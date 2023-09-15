Democrats Won’t Say Whether Kamala is the Best VP for Biden

Democrats will not give a straight answer when asked whether or not they think Kamala Harris is the best running mate and Vice President option for Biden in 2024.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California on Wednesday was asked by CNN’s Anderson Cooper if she thought Harris was the right fit for the job.

Pelosi conveniently dodged the question. “He [Biden] thinks so,” she said. “And that’s what matters.”

She also admitted that Vice President’s don’t even have to do much and that it’s not that important of a position anyway.

“She’s the Vice President of the United States. And when people say to me, ‘well, why isn’t she doing this or that?’ I say, ‘Because she’s the vice president. That’s the job description. You don’t do that much,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi added: “You know, you, you know, you’re a source of strength, inspiration, intellectual resource, and the rest. And you, and she, I think she’s represented our country very well at home and abroad.”

Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin was also pressed on the subject, being asked the same question by CNN host Jake Tapper.

While Tapper asked Raskin, he expressed frustration with Pelosi’s roundabout response, saying it was “a simple question” and that he didn’t understand why Democrats were avoiding giving a straight-forward answer.

Raskin proceeded to beat around the bush, saying there wasn’t anything wrong with Pelosi’s answer.

“Congressman, you are doing what Speaker Pelosi did, which is not answering the question,” Tapper pointed out. “Do you think Kamala Harris is the best running mate for President Biden?”

Raskin then said that Harris would be an excellent running mate, still not saying whether or not she is the best.

Tapper’s frustration continued to grow as Raskin continued to avoid answering the question. Until Raskin admitted that he had not seen any “polling” that would judge whether Harris was a strong vice-presidential candidate.