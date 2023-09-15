Woman Rescued After Fall from Train Bridge on Indy’s West Side

INDIANAPOLIS — In a dramatic rescue operation, the special operations rope rescue teams from Wayne Township and the Indianapolis Fire Departments joined forces to save a woman who had fallen from a train bridge just west of Country Club Road on the city’s west side of, approximately a quarter of a mile south of Crawfordsville.

During the fall, a woman was with a companion, but the call for help did not mention the specific location. The Wayne Township Engine and Medic 85 promptly arrived at the 8700 block of West 30th Street and started searching for the 911 caller.

“They were gathering information; they realized they were probably going to need a special operations team, so they need the ropes guys from Wayne and IFD to help us,” said Eric Banister, Captain, Public Information Officer, Wayne Township Fire Department. “So, they started their appropriate response. The biggest challenge for the crew was to coordinate exactly where they were.”

Firefighters realized the victim had fallen from the bridge, ending up down an embankment. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, Engine 85’s officer promptly requested the assistance of rope teams for the rescue. Led by WTFD Ladder 82, highly trained teams assembled the necessary equipment and manpower, embarking on a challenging 1/4-mile journey to reach the victim.

Banister said rescue teams set up a specialized rope system, and successfully brought the victim up to level ground.

Firefighters hand-carried the woman to waiting paramedics. Following the rescue, she was transported to a local trauma center for medical attention. As of now, her condition remains unknown.