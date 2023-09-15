Listen Live
Four People Arrested For Rape, Sex Trafficking In Columbus

Published on September 15, 2023

The mugshots of four people charged with rape in Columbus

Source: Bartholomew County Jail / other

**Warning: the details of this story may be graphic.**

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Four people are in jail in Bartholomew County charged with rape and sex trafficking.

Police say they were called by hospital staff at Columbus Regional Hospital in July when a woman, who has mental disabilities and is unable to consent to a sexual relationship, gave birth to a child.

That’s when an investigation began and detectives figured out that pictures of the woman had been shared on Internet chat rooms that are used to sell adult content. Furthermore, court documents say the woman was taken to Salem, Indiana several times to be used sexually by a suspect there.

“I am continuously shocked at the deplorable actions of some individuals who would take advantage of and abuse others for their personal gain or desires,” said Chris Lane, sheriff for Bartholomew County. “These investigations are some of the most difficult, on a personal level, for detectives to handle.”

Brandon Jacobs, Christina Leann Moffatt, Christopher Scott, and Jon Arnold are each charged with rape and human trafficking.

