Hunter Biden Indicted on Gun Charges

WASHINGTON — Hunter Biden is being indicted on federal gun charges.

This comes after a plea deal fell apart earlier this summer with prosecutors. Hunter Biden is charged with allegedly making false statements while purchasing the gun and possessing the gun while addicted to drugs.

Special counsel David Weiss indicted President Biden’s son in connection with a gun he purchased in 2018. Weiss is also weighing whether to charge Hunter Biden with alleged tax crimes.

In response to this news, Hoosier Senator Mike Braun Tweeted, “An impeachment inquiry is the only way we’re going to get to the truth on Hunter Biden’s influence peddling abroad and how involved President Biden was in those business dealings.”

One of the key sponsors of the amendment that toughened the Gun Control Act was then-Senator Joe Biden. A part of the legislation he backed was making sure the gun buyer isn’t using or “addicted to any controlled substance.”

This marks the first time the Justice Department has filed charges against the son of a U.S. President.