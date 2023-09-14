Mitt Romney Announces He Will Not Run for Reelection

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah announced Wednesday he will not be seeking reelection to a second term in the Senate in 2024.

Romney said that it is time for a new generation of leaders to take the reins.

“I spent the last 25 years in public service of one kind or another,” Romney said in a video posted on social media. “At the end of another term, I’d be in my mid-80s. Frankly, it’s time for a new generation of leaders.”

Romney, 76, was the Republican nominee for president in 2012 and easily won election to the Senate in Utah in 2018. He also served as the governor of Massachusetts from 2003 to 2007 and ran for the Republican presidential nomination in 2008.

Romney also criticized both Biden and Trump for failing to offer solutions to issues like the national debt and global warming.

“On the deficits and debt, both men refuse to address entitlements even though they represent two thirds of federal spending. Donald Trump calls global warming a hoax and President Biden offers feel-good solutions that will make no difference to the global climate.”

Romney also got on the topic of China, saying that “President Biden underinvests in the military and President Trump underinvests in our alliances. Political motivations too often impede the solutions that these challenges demand. The next generation of leaders must take America to the next stage of global leadership.”

“While I’m not running for reelection, I’m not retiring from the fight. I’ll be your United States Senator until January 2025. I will keep working on these and other issues and I will advance our state’s numerous priorities. I look forward to working with you and with folks across our state and nation in that endeavor.”