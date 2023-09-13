Listen Live
Snack on Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice

Published on September 13, 2023

Carrot (pumpkin) cupcakes with nuts and cinnamon. Closeup view of beautifully decorated vegetable muffins with cream cheese frosting, ground nuts, curly swirls of carrot slices.

Source: Alyona-Kos / Getty

STATEWIDE – Every time summer shifts into fall, restaurants and specialty shops around the country seem to offer a variety of seasonal snacks.

Well, even if you consider yourself well and truly over the “pumpkin spice” craze, you may still be tempted by some of these fall treats.

Continue reading to see what some of your favorite chains will be offering this season.

Homemade Pumpkin Spice Donuts

Source: bhofack2 / Getty

Auntie Anne’s

Fall Pretzel Flavors – Cinnamon Sugar and Sweet Almond.

 

Chick-fil-A

Fall Sandwich – Honey Pepper Pimento

Fall Shake – Caramel Crumble Milkshake

 

Dairy Queen

Fall Blizzard Treats – Pumpkin Pie, Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough, Oreo Hot Cocoa, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Pie, Caramel Fudge Cheesecake, and Choco-Dipped Strawberry.

 

Dunkin’

A Few Donut Flavors Perfect for Fall – Chocolate, Strawberry, or Vanilla Frosted with Halloween Sprinkles, Spider, Pumpkin, and Apple Crumb donuts.

A Few Fall Drink Flavors – Butter Pecan Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam, Caramel Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam, Pumpkin Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam, and The Charli Cold Foam.

 

The Flying Cupcake

A Few of the September Special Daily Cupcake Flavors – Welcome Back Chocolate Pumpkin Spice, Violet Beauregarde’s Blueberry Cheesecake, Back-to-School Brown Sugar PopTart, and Vegan Chai Spice.

Cozy fall composition.

Source: Roxiller / Getty

Graeter’s

Fall Ice Cream Flavor – Elena’s Blueberry Pie

 

IHOP

Seasonal Breakfast Meal – Pumpkin Spice Pancake Combo

Seasonal Drink – Pumpkin Spice Cold Foam Cold Brew

 

McDonald’s

Fall McFlurry – Peanut Butter Crunch

 

Starbucks

Fall Drink Flavors – Pumpkin Spice Latte, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, and Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte.

Fall Treats – Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin and Baked Apple Croissant.

 

Wendy’s

Fall Drink Flavors – Pumpkin Spice Frosty, and Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew.

 

Did we miss any of your favorites?  Let us know in the comments.

Pumpkin bundt cake

Source: Roxiller / Getty

