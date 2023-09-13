Indiana Sports Betting Surges: Top 10 for Sports Wagers in America

Sports betting in the United States has seen explosive growth in recent years, with 2023 poised to shatter previous records. Between January and July of this year alone, Americans have wagered an astounding $59 billion. This marks a 176% increase from 2020 and a 4% jump from 2021. This suggests that the total amount wagered in 2023 could very well surpass the $100 billion mark.

Research conducted by NoDepositRewards has delved into the state-by-state figures up to July 2023, revealing the per capita spending on sports betting across the nation. Notably, Nevada, known for its gambling tourism centered around Las Vegas, was excluded from the rankings to ensure accurate comparisons among states.

Which States are betting the most?

Leading the pack is New Jersey, where legal online sports betting began in August 2018. The Garden State has wagered over $5.7 billion in 2023, translating to an impressive $790.68 per person.

Coming in at second place is New York, where nine sportsbooks launched online betting in 2022. New Yorkers have already wagered over $10.1 billion in 2023, a remarkable 23% increase from the entire previous year. Given New York’s higher population, this equates to $644.93 per capita.

Arizona occupies the third spot, experiencing an 85% surge in sports betting with $3.2 billion wagered this year. With an adult population of approximately 5.7 million, that’s an average of $559.06 per person.

Colorado, which legalized sports betting in 2020, boasts a total handle of over $12 billion, with $2.5 billion wagered in 2023. This translates to $558.02 per capita among its approximately 4 million adults.

How much are Hoosiers betting?

In 2022, Indiana wagered over $4.4 billion. So far in 2023 there have been over $2.2 billion in wagers which shows that Indiana is maintaining a solid baseline. Indiana ranked 9th in the country in terms of sports betting with a handle of $427.34

Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Kansas, and New Hampshire also make the top 10 list.

Mason Jones from NoDepositRewards comments, “Sports betting has been growing exponentially in America since its legalization in many states. In just two years, wagers have skyrocketed from $21 billion in 2020 to $85 billion in 2022. So far in 2023, there has been a total of $59 billion wagered, and it’s only halfway through the year. Sports betting seems set to continue its growth trajectory, especially as more states legalize it.”