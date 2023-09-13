Listen Live
Person Killed in Crash Involving Motorcycle on Indy’s East Side

Published on September 13, 2023

Motorcycle Crash on Washington Street

Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS–One person was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle on the east side of Indianapolis Wednesday morning.

IMPD says the accident happened around 6:30 at the intersection of North Post Road and East Washington Street.

“The driver of the motorcycle, an adult male, was transported to an area hospital. Shortly after arrival, he was pronounced deceased by medical staff,” said IMPD Public Information Officer Samone Burris.

Police say the driver of the car was a woman. She was taken to a hospital for a blood draw, which is standard procedure for crashes involving death. Another girl was also in the car. She said she was experiencing pain and was taken to a hospital.

“Investigators are working to determine the facts of what occurred prior to the crash. There is no additional information at this time. This case remains active and the investigation is ongoing,” said Burris.

