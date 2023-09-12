ISP: Richmond Man Found with Crack Cocaine

RICHMOND, Ind.–A man from Richmond was arrested for having crack cocaine over the weekend.

At around 9:45 pm on Saturday September 9, a State Trooper was out on patrol when he saw a car with an equipment violation. When the trooper approached the driver, he says the driver sped away and drove through yards in a neighborhood.

Eventually the driver was blocked by a chain link fence, so he got out and ran. The trooper says he used his taser to stop the man and take him into custody.

That driver has been identified as 53-year-old Brent Diamond.

Police say when they searched Diamond and his car, they found 16.1 grams of crack cocaine, money, and digital scales. A police K9 was also able to confirm the presence of narcotics.

Diamond was arrested and preliminarily charged with the following:

-Dealing Cocaine or a Narcotic Drug- Level 2 Felony

-Possession of Cocaine or a Narcotic Drug- Level 4 Felony

-Operating while Habitual Traffic Violator (Life)- Level 5 Felony

-Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle- Level 6 Felony

-Possession of a Legend Drug- Level 6 Felony

-Resisting Law Enforcement- Class A Misdemeanor

-Reckless Driving- Class A Misdemeanor

-Possession of Paraphernalia- Class C Misdemeanor