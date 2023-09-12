Pickleball Event Coming to Grand Park in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Ind.–One of the largest pickleball events to ever happen in Indiana is happening in January.

The Association of Pickleball Players (APP) announced its first ever APP Signature Event of 2024 at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield. The inaugural APP Collegiate Championships and Midwest Open will be January 3-7, 2024.

The top college pickleball teams from across the country will be invited. Each team has to have a minimum of four players (two women and two men) and compete in several matches from pool play through the finals in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles.

Related Stories Westfield’s Mayor Says Grand Park Is Solid Even With Debt Left To Pay On The Facility

The APP Midwest Open will be open for players of all ages and skill levels. On the pro side, there will be a Pro Wildcard Playoff, guaranteeing that pro champions will have an entry into a designated 2024 APP Tour event.

The amateur brackets will follow the traditional APP double-elimination format for singles, doubles, and mixed doubles competitions.

Registration for the tournament opens September 14.