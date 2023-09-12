Zionsville Police Rescue Kittens
ZIONSVILLE, Ind.–Zionsville Police rescued some kittens that got stuck in the engine of a car on Monday.
The department posted on Facebook, “Something you don’t see everyday… This morning, Officers on dayshift rescued four kittens who found themselves stuck in the engine compartment of a vehicle. Despite the suspects resisting police, no charges were filed.”
They also say if you’re interested in adopting a kitten, you can call the Boone County Dispatch at 765-482-1412 and ask for Officer Mandie Beam.
