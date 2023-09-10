Listen Live
Pearl Jam’s Concert at Ruoff Music Center Postponed due to Illness

Published on September 10, 2023

Pearl Jam

Source: WISH-TV

NOBLESVILLE, Ind.–Pearl Jam’s concert at Ruoff Music Center has been postponed because of an illness.

The band did not give specifics behind the illness, but only said they had to postpone the concert because there was no other way around it.

“Tickets will be honored for a future, rescheduled date. Ticket holders who cannot make the new show will be eligible for a refund,” said the band in a statement Sunday.

Their upcoming concerts in Fort Worth (September 13 and 15) and Austin (September 18 and 19) are still scheduled to happen.

Pearl Jam says they always have a “great crowd in Indy.”

