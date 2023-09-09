IU Football Dominates Indiana State 41-7

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–The Indiana Hoosier football team scored on their opening drive and never trailed in a 41-7 victory over the Indiana State Sycamores Friday night.

The Hoosiers had 558 total yards of offense. Indiana State had just 93. For Indiana, this is the first time they’ve had more than 500 yards of offense in a game since they played Western Kentucky in 2021. It’s also the first time they’ve allowed less than 100 yards in a game on defense since they faced Rutgers in 2019.

For Indiana, Jaylin Lucas scored 2 rushing touchdowns and had 10 carries for 88 yards. The leading receiver for the Hoosiers was Omar Cooper who caught 7 passes for 101 yards. Cooper played his high school football at Lawrence North High School.

Indiana played two quarterbacks again. Tayven Jackson completed 18 of 21 passes for 236 yards. He also had a 10-yard rushing touchdown. Brendan Sorsby threw for 108 yards while completing 9 of 16 passes.

The only scoring of the game for Indiana State came on a fumble by Lucas that was recovered by Maddix Blackwell and returned 75 yards for a score.

Indiana is now 1-1. They play Louisville next Saturday at noon at Lucas Oil Stadium. Pregame coverage begins at 11 am on 93.1 WIBC and the Varsity Sports Network App.

Indiana State drops to 0-2. They face Ball State next Saturday at 2 pm.