SILLY SEASON: Marcus Armstrong Signs Full-Time With Ganassi

INDIANAPOLIS — Marcus Armstrong got his feet wet in the NTT IndyCar Series this season on a part-time basis running the street and road courses. Next year he will take on the ovals as well.

Armstrong has signed a full-time contract with Chip Ganassi Racing for 2024 and beyond.

“I am very proud and excited to continue with Chip Ganassi Racing for next year and beyond,” Armstrong said. “Together with this very talented and experienced team, I am confident we can compete at the highest level in this championship.”

Armstrong split his time in the No. 11-car this season as he ran the street and road courses while veteran Takuma Sato piloted the car on the ovals.

The deal means Armstrong will also take on the Indianapolis 500 this coming May.

“I’ve spent the year learning from a great group of people, including my teammates and Dario (Franchetti),” said Armstrong. “I’m very grateful for how much help I’ve received from each team member. With a season under my belt, I now want to turn these lessons into results.”

Armstrong has already seen results in his first taste of IndyCar racing finishing in the top ten four times this year and pending another good result at Laguna Seca this coming weekend, could secure Rookie of the Year honors as the highest placing rookie in the championship standings.

Armstrong likely rounds out a four-car line-up for Ganassi in 2024 with Scott Dixon, Linus Lundqvist, and likely Alex Palou.

Team owner Chip Ganassi confirmed to NBC Sports after the Grand Prix of Portland that Palou “will be back in our car” for next season. That as a lawsuit is pending by McLaren Racing that claims he is actually under contract with them for next year.

Palou has denied that claim.

Armstrong has a vast racing pedigree already as a young talent of only 23 years of age. He won four races in three seasons in Formula 2 in the FIA’s development ladder. He also won three races in Formula 3 and won a championship in Italian Formula 4.