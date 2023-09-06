Sen. Braun Wants Federal Mask Mandates Banned

WASHINGTON — You have the right to breathe, says your senator. That’s why he wants federal mask mandates to hit the road.

The Freedom to Breathe Act is co-sponsored by Indiana’s own, Senator Mike Braun, who’s also running for governor. Braun, along with his GOP co-sponsors, say government overreach was out of control during the COVID-19 pandemic, and he says that won’t happen again.

“We’re not going to go back to the top-down government overreach we saw during COVID. Congress needs to say forcefully that these ineffective, unscientific mask mandates are not coming back in any way, shape, or form,” said Senator Mike Braun in a press release.

The bill, if passed, would ban federal mask mandates in airports, areas of public transit, and in schools. The bill would not apply to hospitals or nursing homes.

Braun is joined by J.D. Vance, Senator Josh Hawley and Eric Schmitt in support of the bill.

Senator Braun says any floor objection to the bill would be an immediate and clear admission that Democrats do indeed intend on reimposing mask mandates.