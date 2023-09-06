Indianapolis Woman Spends $12 and 12 Hours at Golden Corral in One Day

INDIANAPOLIS–A woman from Indianapolis recently spent 12 hours in one day at a Golden Corral late last month and chronicled her experience on TikTok.

It was part of Golden Corral’s “All-You-Can Eat” deal. The woman, who goes by “ugh_Madison” on TikTok, said she arrived at the restaurant at 8:30 am. She paid $12 for her breakfast.

After breakfast, she said that they took away her drink and silverware, but that was because the waitress thought she had left the restaurant. The waitress apologized for doing that and Madison continued into lunch.

“I came at breakfast. But I can pay again if I have to pay for lunch,” said Madison in her TikTok video. The waitress said that wasn’t necessary and that she could eat “as long as she wanted.”

“She started to bring me tons and tons of refills. I think she’s trying to make me full, so I would leave, but I’m not falling for that,” said Madison.

When the restaurant started serving dinner, the manager asked to speak with her. She thought she was about to get kicked out.

“He just asked me to switch tables again and told me to go back and get my food. I gave my waitress a tip and moved to the other side of the restaurant,” said Madison.

After she completed her time at Golden Corral, she called it “the best day ever.”

While Madison claimed to pay $12 for her three meals, the actual price may vary by location.

You can watch the full TikTok video by clicking the link below.

I cant believe this happened! I wanted to see how long i can stay at g… | golden corral buffet | TikTok