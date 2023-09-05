How Can Colts Offense Exploit Jacksonville’s Defense?

The most unproven part of the Colts offense will be the difference in whether the Colts will win or lose against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“If you can get them blocked and go after the secondary, there are some unknowns there. They’re a good run defense team. They’re a good pass rushing team, but they don’t get sacks. They get pressure and they had trouble getting home last year. Tyson Campbell is a really good player, but the rest of the secondary is a little more questionable then the rest.” Jaguars.com’s Senior Writer John Oehser stated on Query & Company Tuesday afternoon.

The wide receivers that Anthony Richardson will be throwing to on Sunday are Michael Pittman Jr., Alec, Pierce, Isaiah McKenzie and Josh Downs. If you take their 2022 season totals, the Colts pass catchers amassed 1,941 receiving yards (minus Downs since he was in college).

Justin Jefferson had 1,809 yards in 2022

Tyreek Hill had 1,710 yards in 2022

In his senior season, Downs hauled in 94 passes for 1,029 yards. Those four are going to be pivotal all season long to Richardson’s development, but their ability to separate, catch off target passes, and find ways to get open when the play breaks down will be the key for the Colts to win. Now that’s a given key every week.

Last year, Jacksonville surrendered the fifth most passing yards and fourth most yards after the catch. Outside of that, their secondary was in the middle of the league when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, completion percentage, and yards per catch.

Their defense was strong at getting to the quarterback.

1st in quarterback knockdowns

2nd in pressures

6th most hurried passes

But like Oehser said, the Jags struggled to get home when they got close to the opposing QB. Defensive Coordinator Mike Caldwell’s group tallied the eighth fewest sacks.

If the Colts offensive line performs like they did the last month of the 2022 season, there could be some success in the passing game for the Colts. That’s assuming Richardson is able to improve his accuracy and complete passes at a respectable percentage.

Two players to watch in the passing game for the Colts will be WR Josh Downs and TE Kylen Granson. The connection between the rookies was strong in camp. In two preseason games, Granson and Richardson connected three times for forty-five yards.

Other topics that Jake and Jimmy discussed with Oehser were:

Is Trevor Lawrence their Peyton Manning?

Will their offense take another step in year two with Doug Pederson?

How will the offensive line look without LT Cam Robinson?

To listen to Jake Query and Jimmy Cook’s conversation with John Oehser, download the podcast containing the conversation below! You can always listen to the Query & Company from 12pm-3pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan. You can also watch and interact with the show by going to the 107.5 The Fan YouTube Channel.

The post How Can Colts Offense Exploit Jacksonville’s Defense? appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

How Can Colts Offense Exploit Jacksonville’s Defense? was originally published on 1075thefan.com