Indianapolis Man Sentenced to 14 Years in Federal Prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute

INDIANAPOLIS — Jimmie Ray Harris, 42, was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison on Friday. Harris plead guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

According to court documents Harris was arrested on September 8th of 2021 after fleeing from IMPD officers in his vehicle. While being chased by police, Harris proceeded to throw approximately 907 grams of cocaine, 28 grams of methamphetamine, and 28 grams of heroin from his vehicle. At the time of his arrest Harris also had over $22,000 on him.

He would be transported to the Marion County Jail and eventually charged with three felonies for dealing cocaine, methamphetamine, and a narcotic drug.

According to police Harris made an outgoing call from jail the day after his arrest where he discussed drugs and money with another person and asked the individual to “clean up” his house. The individual who is not named in the press release was also asked to keep track of people who owed Harris money and was told not to worry about being searched as he had given police the wrong address when questioned.

Harris posted $80,000 bond two days after his arrest. Shortly after that, police obtained a search warrant for the home referenced in his phone call from jail. In their search police reportedly found nearly five pounds of methamphetmine hidden throughout the house. Hiding places included a desk drawer, inside a DeWalt floor vacuum, and inside of a purse. Police also found an additional $13,000.