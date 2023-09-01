Illinois Man Arrested for DUI, Driving 101 mph in Indiana Construction Zone

NEWPORT, Ind. (WISH) — An Illinois man has been arrested for driving 101 mph in a construction zone and driving while intoxicated in Vermillion County, Indiana State Police say.
At 1:30 p.m. Thursday, a trooper from the Putnamville state police post was patrolling State Road 234 near a construction zone when he saw a white passenger vehicle approaching him from behind, traveling at a high rate of speed.
The trooper activated his radar and read a speed of 101 mph on the vehicle, according to a news release. The vehicle then continued at a high rate of speed, passing and cutting off the trooper at the merge point of the construction zone.
The trooper stopped the vehicle and the driver, 24-year-old Romell Watson of of Dolto, Illinois, a Chicago suburb.
Police say Watson displayed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests.
Watson was taken to the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department, where he agreed to a certified chemical test. The test results indicated a blood-alcohol content of 0.11, police say. Indiana’s threshold is 0.08.
Watson was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, reckless driving in a worksite, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangerment. He was turned over to the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department jail staff without incident.
