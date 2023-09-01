Listen Live
Local News

New Zionsville Food Pantry Facility Opens

Published on September 1, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Donated canned foods sit in a bin at San Mateo High School on November 29, 2017 in San Mateo, California.

Source: (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — After years of working out of spaces that did not accommodate their needs, volunteers are celebrating the grand opening of the new Zionsville Food Pantry facility.

Once working out of the Zionsville Presbyterian Church, pantry volunteers now have 5,400 square feet to use.  That being said, food is currently being offered via “drive-thru,” as a holdover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to The Lebanon Reporter, this structure will be able to house large quantities of food and drinks, thanks to storage spaces, walk-in refrigerators, and freezers.  About 70-100 people visit each week for groceries.

The new facility is still near the church, at 4775 West 116th Street.  Hoosiers in need can visit each Thursday from 5 to 6 p.m., or each Friday from noon to 2 p.m.

Learn more here.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Business & Economy Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Relief Topic - Community Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close