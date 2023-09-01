New Zionsville Food Pantry Facility Opens

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — After years of working out of spaces that did not accommodate their needs, volunteers are celebrating the grand opening of the new Zionsville Food Pantry facility.

Once working out of the Zionsville Presbyterian Church, pantry volunteers now have 5,400 square feet to use. That being said, food is currently being offered via “drive-thru,” as a holdover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to The Lebanon Reporter, this structure will be able to house large quantities of food and drinks, thanks to storage spaces, walk-in refrigerators, and freezers. About 70-100 people visit each week for groceries.

The new facility is still near the church, at 4775 West 116th Street. Hoosiers in need can visit each Thursday from 5 to 6 p.m., or each Friday from noon to 2 p.m.

Learn more here.