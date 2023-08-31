Listen Live
Queen Elizabeth II’s Car Selling at Hoosier Auction

Published on August 31, 2023

Queen In Trinidad

Source: Express / Getty

AUBURN, Ind. — Starting today, you can check out vintage cars – including one built for the Queen – at an auction in Auburn, Indiana.

The Worldwide Auburn Auction is running Thursday through Saturday at the Worldwide Auctioneers HQ on Opportunity Boulevard.  Here, you can bid on a variety of unique cars, including 26 that will be sold “without reserve.”

If you are not familiar with auction lingo, “without reserve” means there is no minimum bid required.  So, cars in this group will simply be sold to the highest bidder, regardless of how much – or how little – is offered.

One such car was built in London for royalty.  The Austin Princess Landaulette – which will be sold Saturday – was designed and built for Queen Elizabeth II’s visit to Jamaica in 1966.

After her visit, it was then used by General Sir Clifford Campbell, a famous Jamaican politician.

And, the car’s history can be verified with photos and documents, including copies of the British Motor Industry Heritage Trust and the build sheet, and a letter from Buckingham Palace.  Learn more about it here.

You can get more information about other cars that will be available this weekend here.

Cars on Offer at This Auction Include:

  • 1957 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce Spider
  • 1967 Amphicar Convertible
  • 1935 Auburn 851 SC Phaeton
  • 1960 Bentley S2 Saloon
  • 1993 BMW 850i
  • 1934 Brewster-Ford Town Car
  • 1949 Buick Roadmaster Convertible – Without Reserve
  • 1958 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz Convertible
  • 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z-11 Indy 500 Pace Car Convertible
  • 1937 Cord 812 SC ‘Sportsman’ Cabriolet
  • 1929 Essex Boattail ‘The Challenger’ Speedabout
  • 1956 Ford Thunderbird Convertible
  • 1948 Willys Jeepster Convertible – Without Reserve
Elizabeth II

Source: Ray Fisher / Getty

