Queen Elizabeth II’s Car Selling at Hoosier Auction

AUBURN, Ind. — Starting today, you can check out vintage cars – including one built for the Queen – at an auction in Auburn, Indiana.

The Worldwide Auburn Auction is running Thursday through Saturday at the Worldwide Auctioneers HQ on Opportunity Boulevard. Here, you can bid on a variety of unique cars, including 26 that will be sold “without reserve.”

If you are not familiar with auction lingo, “without reserve” means there is no minimum bid required. So, cars in this group will simply be sold to the highest bidder, regardless of how much – or how little – is offered.

One such car was built in London for royalty. The Austin Princess Landaulette – which will be sold Saturday – was designed and built for Queen Elizabeth II’s visit to Jamaica in 1966.

After her visit, it was then used by General Sir Clifford Campbell, a famous Jamaican politician.

And, the car’s history can be verified with photos and documents, including copies of the British Motor Industry Heritage Trust and the build sheet, and a letter from Buckingham Palace. Learn more about it here.

You can get more information about other cars that will be available this weekend here.

Cars on Offer at This Auction Include: