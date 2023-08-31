Senator Mitch McConnell Is Not Okay

Senator Mitch McConnell is the leader of the Republican Party, and it is concerning after what happened yesterday.

McConnell was answering questions in Covington, Kentucky when he was asked about running for re-election. He responded by not responding. He froze for 30 seconds.

This is not the first time that this has happened. He froze for almost 20 seconds in July before he was escorted away from the cameras. The man is 81 years old. He is not okay. It is not a good sign when the leaders of our country freeze after being asked a question.

McConnell is not the only older member of our government that is struggling with this. We have all seen the lapses President Joe Biden has at the podium. He is 80 years old. Diane Feinstein, a 90-year-old senator from California, is having issues too. It would not be surprising if someone reported she needed help using the bathroom.

Some of these people who help run the government are too old to do the job. It is not an ageist statement. It is the truth. McConnell, Biden, and Feinstein are all simply too old.

Do you remember a couple months ago people were discussing the idea of creating an age limit to run for government?

This was a real conversation people were having. It came right after McConnell’s first freeze up. Around the same time someone had to tell Feinstein how to vote.

There are 16 members of Congress over the age of 80 and 52 of the age 75 and older. How can we trust a government full of people who cannot remember where they are and freeze up? How can we trust a government ran by a president who lacks the energy to do the job?

McConnel’s freeze up is more proof that the age of some of the people in congress is an issue.

