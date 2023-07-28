Should There be Age Limits to Serve in Government?

Senator Dianne Feinstein from California is 90 years old. She is the oldest current member of Congress and the second oldest ever.

Audio from Senator Feinstein came out revealing her to be confused during a roll call vote. ‘Just say, “Aye,”‘ were the words Senator Patty Murray told Feinstein. Murray whispered these words after Feinstein began reading her prepared remarks.

After the meeting, a Feinstein spokesperson explained that the meeting had gotten somewhat “chaotic” to Fox News Digital.

This is not the only freeze up we have seen this week from older Congress members. The day prior to Feinstein’s incident, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is 81 years of age, appeared to freeze up during a news conference with other Republican leaders following their weekly party luncheon on Wednesday.

The issues that have popped up with the older members of Congress and President Joe Biden have raised the question of whether or not there should be an age limit to run.

There is a decent amount of older people in the government. Joe Biden is 80 years old, and he is the oldest president in the history of the United States. There are 16 members of Congress over the age of 80 and 52 of the age 75 and older.

People are calling for age limits. Why not just vote against someone if you think they are too old? The people of America have the power to vote against older people running for Congress or the presidency.

