Indiana State Police Warn of Potential Scam Phone Call Using Their Phone Number

STATEWIDE — The Indiana State Police have received a wave of concerns over an apparent phone scam where a scammer is using a caller ID that displays the Indiana State Police and the phone number for the Putnamville post.

The caller then tells whoever is on the other end of the line that they are the victim of an ID theft and requests their social security number. A press release by the Putnamville branch of the ISP states that police would never ask for your social security information over the phone.

The Putnamville Post also reminds citizens that phone scammers are often persuasive and technically savvy. They will use emotions and fear to get personal information or money out of their potential victims. People should never give personal information like date of birth, social security number, or credit card numbers over the phone.

Police say if you are on the phone and something doesn’t feel right, just hang up. If you feel as though you have been the victim of a phone scam you should immediately report the incident to local law enforcement and alert your bank as soon as possible.