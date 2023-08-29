Listen Live
Is Your School on the U.S. News & World Report’s 2023-24 Best High Schools List?

Published on August 29, 2023

How is the high school in your location? Is it one of the best schools in our state or even the country? Let’s look…

Some Indiana schools have achieved recognition on the 2023-24 U.S. News & World Report list of top educational institutions in the state. Notably, Signature School in Evansville secured an outstanding second place nationally, garnering attention.

Speedway Senior High School stands out as Marion County’s highest-ranking school, positioned at No. 225 nationwide. Furthermore, Hamilton County boasts six schools within the state’s top 20. These rankings include data on nearly 25,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia. Nearly 18,000 schools were ranked.

U.S. News & World Report’s rankings weigh various factors that reflect institutional excellence, encompassing readiness for college, state assessment proficiency and performance, support for underserved students, curriculum breadth, and graduation rates.

U.S. News & World Report’s top high schools in Indiana

  1. Signature School, Evansville
  2. Indiana Academy, Muncie
  3. Speedway Senior High School, Speedway
  4. West Lafayette Jr./Sr. High School, West Lafayette
  5. Zionsville Community High School, Zionsville
  6. Carmel High School, Carmel
  7. Herron High School, Indianapolis
  8. Westfield High School, Westfield
  9. Munster High School, Munster
  10. Fishers High School, Fishers
  11. Brownsburg High School, Brownsburg
  12. Hamilton Southeastern High School, Fishers
  13. Carroll High School, Fort Wayne
  14. Burris Laboratory School, Muncie
  15. Homestead Senior High School, Fort Wayne
  16. Heritage Hills High School, Lincoln City
  17. Valparaiso High School, Valparaiso
  18. Bloomington High School South, Bloomington
  19. Washington Township Middle/High School, Valparaiso
  20. Noblesville High School, Noblesville

