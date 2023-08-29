Is Your School on the U.S. News & World Report’s 2023-24 Best High Schools List?

How is the high school in your location? Is it one of the best schools in our state or even the country? Let’s look…

Some Indiana schools have achieved recognition on the 2023-24 U.S. News & World Report list of top educational institutions in the state. Notably, Signature School in Evansville secured an outstanding second place nationally, garnering attention.

Speedway Senior High School stands out as Marion County’s highest-ranking school, positioned at No. 225 nationwide. Furthermore, Hamilton County boasts six schools within the state’s top 20. These rankings include data on nearly 25,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia. Nearly 18,000 schools were ranked.

U.S. News & World Report’s rankings weigh various factors that reflect institutional excellence, encompassing readiness for college, state assessment proficiency and performance, support for underserved students, curriculum breadth, and graduation rates.

U.S. News & World Report’s top high schools in Indiana