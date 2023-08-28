Rally Conference Starts in Indianapolis on Tuesday; Peyton Manning and Magic Johnson Among the Speakers

STATEWIDE–The Rally Conference kicks off in Indianapolis on Tuesday at the Indiana Convention Center. It runs through Thursday August 31.

It is considered the largest global cross-sector innovation conference. Leaders of it say it will forge and celebrate cross-sector connections between companies, entrepreneurs, investors and universities from across the globe. There will also be a $5 million cash IN-Prize pitch competition, investor meetups, a demo arena, content sessions and more.

“Christopher Day who heads up Elevate Ventures in Indianapolis is one of the drivers of this Rally Conference. He really believes this can be Indiana’s version of South by Southwest, the big Texas festival that has become a cultural mecca for a lot of people,” said Gerry Dick, president of Inside Indiana Business, in a Monday morning interview with WIBC’s Tony Katz.

Day is of the belief that Indiana can be a center for entrepreneurship and innovation.

“Some of the speakers will be Magic Johnson and Peyton Manning. Some other high level speakers will be there too. I think they expect anywhere between three and four thousand people, but I think they’re shooting for something bigger down the road,” said Dick.

Johnson won 5 NBA championships when he played pro basketball. He is also the Chairman and CEO of Magic Johnson Enterprises. Manning is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame who spent much of his career with the Indianapolis Colts before going to the Denver Broncos. He won two Super Bowls and was the NFL’s Most Valuable Player five times. Other guests include ESPN Host, Gold Medalist, and author Victoria Arlen as well as Tech Strategist Crystal Washington and Radio and Podcast Personality Guy Raz.

Leaders of the conference say they want to prove that Indiana is much more than just a “flyover state.”

“It will be interesting to watch. Elevate Ventures and other folks involved in this conference are trying to change that perception and they think they can make it happen,” said Dick.

Day and Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will give opening remarks at the Rally Conference.

You can hear the full interview with Gerry Dick below.