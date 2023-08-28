Mike Pence Calls for Expedited Death Penalty for Mass Shooting Convictions

CARMEL, IND — Former governor and vice president Mike Pence is calling for an expedited federal death penalty for anyone who commits a mass shooting. Pence on CBS’ Face the Nation Sunday, condemning what occurred in Jacksonville, Florida this weekend where a 21-year-old white man shot and killed three Black people at a Dollar General store

“Well, there’s no place in America for racially inspired violence. And I condemn what occurred in Jacksonville in the strongest possible terms. That wasn’t a criminal act. That was an act of evil. And- but I- and our prayers are with the families who lost loved ones, and those that are injured cared, and I prayed this morning for them,” Pence said.

Pence says the U.S. needs fresh leadership and called for an end to the experiment of removing funds from police departments and reallocating funds elsewhere.

“I will tell you that I believe there’s a series of steps that we can take—providing law enforcement with the support they need. Ending this- this long experiment of defunding the police by the American left. I think we need federal funding to provide armed guards at all of our public and private schools,” Pence said. “We need a commitment to institutional health care in this country that I’ve called for many months ago. But at the end of the day, I also believe that justice delayed is justice denied. And I’m calling for an expedited federal death penalty for anyone engaged in a mass shooting like took place in Jacksonville or frankly, like the shootings that took place at- at a baseball park and at a football game.”

Pence added that we need to send a message to “anyone that has evil in their hearts, that there is no chance for them to spend the rest of their life behind bars. That they’re going to meet their fate in months, not years. And I believe- I believe expedited due process of federal death penalty for those that engage in the kind of mass shootings that claim lives in Jacksonville.”