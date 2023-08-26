IndyGo Bus, Cars Crash Saturday Morning

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says an IndyGo bus was involved in a crash with 2 other vehicles on the near northside Saturday morning.

Around 8:35 a.m., police were dispatched to the area of East 32nd Street and Central Avenue on a report of a multiple-vehicle accident. That is near the Mapleton – Fall Creek neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they learned that an IndyGo bus, a white shuttle van, and a green Cadillac, collided near the intersection.

The drivers of each vehicle were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. They were said to be in stable condition.

Police say no passengers were on the bus.

Those who live in the neighborhood spoke with News 8 at the scene, saying the intersection has been the cause of concern for many.

Jeff Crane, who has lived in the area for 13 years, says he can’t recall a time where the intersection has been “a pleasant experience,” and has told new drivers in his family to avoid the intersection.

“There should be better traffic regulations going on,” Aarin Jordan, another resident, said. “There are stop signs along (Central Avenue), but (drivers) just roll on through here like they don’t care.”

Jordan also says there is a lot of walking traffic in the area, including children walking to school. “You really have to double stop here, because (someone getting hit), it’s destined to happen,” she said.

“Hopefully an accident (like this) is enough to get someone’s attention,” Crane said.

IndyGo Director of Communications Carrie Black told News 8 Saturday that IndyGo is following incident protocols.

Investigators are working to gather further information regarding what caused the accident.