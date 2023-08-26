Driver Alex Palou Getting Sued by McLaren

SURREY, U.K. — Race-car driver Alex Palou, who sat in the pole position at the start of this year’s Indy 500, is being sued by a British racing team.

McLaren Racing and Arrow McLaren are suing Palou for damages following news that the driver will not be racing with the team next year. The IndyStar reports that the team believes the damages to be worth $20 to $30 million.

You may be wondering why, exactly, that figure is so significant. Well, McLaren claims that they paid some of Palou’s 2024 salary in advance, spent money getting him ready for Formula 1, and more.

CEO Zak Brown says the team had an indisputable contract with the racer, upon which he says the competitor has decided to renege. When asked about the recent lawsuit and his future, the racer said, “For now, I’m not going to give a lot of information.”

And, this is not the first time Palou has found himself in a legal battle. He was also involved in a lawsuit with Chip Ganassi Racing last year.

At this time, the racer is the championship leader in the NTT IndyCar Series.