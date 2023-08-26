Listen Live
FLOTUS Coming to Indianapolis Wednesday

Published on August 26, 2023

U.S. first lady Jill Biden delivers remarks during an Equal Pay Day event in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on March 24, 2021 in Washington, DC. Highlighting the gender pay gap, Equal Pay Day raises awareness that women in the United States earned $0.82 for every dollar men earned in 2019, according to the National Committee on Pay Equity.

Source: (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — High school students in Indianapolis may soon get to see the First Lady of the United States speak.

Dr. Jill Biden is planning to visit one school with U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy Wednesday, though it is not clear which institution will host the two.  They plan to talk about school mental health resources.

During her trip to the Midwest, Biden also plans to visit Chicago, Illinois and Madison, Wisconsin.

