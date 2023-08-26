FLOTUS Coming to Indianapolis Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS — High school students in Indianapolis may soon get to see the First Lady of the United States speak.
Dr. Jill Biden is planning to visit one school with U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy Wednesday, though it is not clear which institution will host the two. They plan to talk about school mental health resources.
During her trip to the Midwest, Biden also plans to visit Chicago, Illinois and Madison, Wisconsin.
