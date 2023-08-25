Donald Trump has his Mugshot

Former President Donald Trump turned himself in last night to the Fulton County Jail near Atlanta Georgia, and had his mugshot taken.

He is being charged on racketeering and conspiracy over his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia. That is where he was processed as a criminal defendant and had his mugshot taken, which is making its rounds on X (Twitter).

The former president posted his own mugshot. It was his first tweet since January 8, 2021. That is two and a half years ago.

Trump turned himself in during prime time. Trump is said to have insisted his lawyers negotiate with prosecutors in an apparent effort to discredit the charges and distract from the indignity of the surrender.

In addition to the mugshot, Trump had his fingerprints taken and his weight recorded as 215lb, according to online records. People on X are having fun with those numbers as well.

People are acting as if this mugshot is a sure sign that he is guilty. That is not the case. He is yet to be tried.

To hear Craig Collins’ thoughts on Trump’s recent decisions on skipping the debate and turning himself in, click the link below.