Hoosier Mayor Celebrates India’s Moon Landing

CARMEL, Ind. — Following a major scientific accomplishment earlier this week, a Hoosier mayor is congratulating one country on its recent moon landing.

On Wednesday, India became the fourth country ever to land a spacecraft on the moon. The unmanned Chandrayaan-3 craft landed near the south pole, which scientists think could have important water stores.

In response, Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard said, “This tremendous accomplishment shows the world that democratic republics continue to advance human civilization for everyone’s benefit.” Russia had also tried to land in the region on August 19th, but its spacecraft crashed.

This summer, Brainard also won the Indiana Ratna award, in part for “his profound impact in both Indiana and India during his seven terms as Carmel’s Mayor.”

CNN reports that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Our approach of one Earth, one family, one future is resonating across the globe… Our moon mission is also based on the…human-centric approach.”

The United States first landed humans on the moon – including Purdue graduate Neil Armstrong – in 1969. China and what was once the Soviet Union have also landed on the moon.

The Chandrayaan-3 lander and rover should be on the moon for about two weeks. Learn more here.