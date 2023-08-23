Indiana Pacers City Edition Uniforms for 2023-24 season

For the sixth consecutive season, the Indiana Pacers will have a unique City Edition uniform to wear in select games. Last season, they wore the special edition uniform celebrating Gainbridge Fieldhouse for seven games.

NBA teams get a new look each season.

They are typically designed by teams in collaboration with Nike, who became the NBA’s official uniform and apparel supplier prior to the 2017-18 season. And that’s also when the City Edition uniforms were first introduced.

(Click here to see the previous six designs.)

Fieldhouse Files has obtained the designs for the upcoming 2023-24 season:

This is a design they are excited about. The spray paint look on both sides, combined with the word art, is the boldest they have been in their uniform designs.

One thing you’ll notice: No patch. Their previous jersey patch deal with Motorola expired after last season so that’s something I’m watching closely.

This becomes their fourth uniform option, along with the the Association (white), Icon (navy) and Statement (yellow, Jordan Brand) Editions.

“The 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniform collection showcases the unique history and culture behind NBA teams, their cities and their shared bond with NBA fans around the world,” Christopher Arena, Head of On-Court and Brand Partnerships at the NBA, said last fall.

There’s a lot that goes into each design, which can take 16 to 24 months to complete and includes on-court testing. And, I’m told there’s plans for a specially-designed court to go with them.

The Pacers begin the upcoming season at home on Oct. 25 against the Wizards. But first up, their first preseason game will be Oct. 8 in Memphis.

Scott Agness is in his 11th season as a beat writer covering the Indiana Pacers. Click here to read more of his work at FieldhouseFiles.com.

