Marcus Ericsson To Jump To Andretti Autosport For 2024 Season

INDIANAPOLIS — Marcus Ericsson has seen a lot of success ever since coming into the NTT IndyCar Series in 2019.

He joined Chip Ganassi Racing in 2020 and got his first career IndyCar wins in 2021. Going on to win the Indianapolis 500 in 2022 Ericsson has been building his case to be a fully paid driver in IndyCar.

In an announcement on Wednesday, Ericsson was confirmed to be joining Andretti Autosport for the 2024 season.

“I’m very happy and proud to be joining Andretti Autosport next season,” Ericsson said in a statement. “It’s a very exciting new chapter in my career, and I’m really looking forward to getting to work achieving our goals together. Exciting times are ahead, and I’m thankful for this opportunity.”

Ericsson won the opening race of the season this year in St. Petersburg and has had 11 finishes in the top ten since then, including a runner-up finish in the Indianapolis 500 to Josef Newgarden in May.

Details of which car Ericsson will drive are not clear yet. Ericsson will join an Andretti stable which will assuredly include Colton Herta and Kyle Kirkwood next year, and likely Romain Grosjean as well.

“Like everyone else, we have paid close attention to Marcus’ success,” said team owner Michael Andretti. “It’s no secret that we want to win races and championships and to do that we need drivers like Marcus, who have that natural talent and determined drive.”

Ericsson, a native of Sweden, competed five seasons in Formula 1 before coming to IndyCar.