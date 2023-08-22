H&N: 2023 Republican Primary Debate BINGO Card (Download Here)

It’s time once again for the 2023 Republican Primary Debate for the American people!
(Downloadable Bingo card at the end of the article.)
The first Republican primary debate of the 2024 presidential race will be held Wednesday, Aug. 23, from 9 to 11 p.m. Eastern. The debate, taking place in Milwaukee, is sanctioned by the Republican National Committee and hosted by Fox News.
Fox News Channel will broadcast the event, with live coverage starting at 8 p.m. Eastern. An hour before the debate itself and running past midnight.
Which candidates will be onstage?
As of the official qualification deadline Monday evening, eight candidates had made the stage. They are:
- Gov. Doug Burgum of North Dakota
- Former Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey
- Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida
- Former Gov. Nikki Haley of South Carolina
- Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas
- Former Vice President Mike Pence
- The entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy
- Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina
According to the debate guidelines. There are no opening statements and questions will be taken immediatley!
Hammer and Nigel have created a commemorative 2023 Republican Primary Debate Bingo card for you to fill out during the debate to help keep us all entertained!
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD: 2023 Republican Primary Debate Bingo Card
