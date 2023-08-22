Shelburn Woman Arrested and Charged with Molesting of 14-Year-Old Child

SULLIVAN COUNTY — Indiana State Police arrested Rachel Martin on Monday following claims of her molesting a child under the age of 14.
According to a press release the police opened up an investigation after receiving information on Martin. Sullivan County Prosecutor Ann Mischler reviewed the investigation and requested an arrest warrant for Martin. The warrant was granted and the arrest was made on the same day.
Martin is currently being held in the Sullivan County Jail on $50,000 bond. The press release states she is being charged with Child Molesting where the defendant is at least 21 years of age, which is a Class 1 Felony.
