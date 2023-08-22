Indy Woman Missing for Ten Years, Remembered by Family Members

INDIANAPOLIS — Jessica Masker left her cousin’s house on Indy’s East side on April 15, 2013. That was the last time anyone saw or heard from her. Masker was a mother of two; her infant was still hospitalized. Over the past ten years, Jessica’s mother and sister have hosted events and used social media to keep her memory alive. They also believe her boyfriend was the last one she called before her disappearance. The man was convicted of domestic battery for beating her days before she went missing.

Several missing person’s websites over the years have speculated about Jessica Masker’s disappearance, but no clues have surfaced. Police say she called her brother to come to pick her up, but he was running late for work. Masker walked to a gas station where police say she’s on tape walking away from that station. The family says IMPD didn’t take her disappearance seriously because of her history of drug use. Days before she went missing, she was hospitalized for an overdose.

Over the past decade, the Masker family has done everything they can to assist the police in finding her, including search walks, hanging up flyers, and reaching out to several media outlets.