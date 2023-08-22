Indy’s Most Popular Dog and Cat Breeds of 2023 Revealed

As the paws of National Dog Day (8/26) approach, pet lovers across America are wagging their tails in excitement. Rover has released their 2023 Most Popular Dog and Cat Breeds Report. This report spotlights the nation’s favorite furry companions and reveals the heartfelt connections between pets and their devoted owners.

Indianapolis: A Dog Lover’s Paradise

Indianapolis boasts a unique tapestry of pet preferences that showcases the city’s pet-loving spirit. The Top 5 Most Popular dog breeds in Indy are a diverse mix. Mixed breeds lead the way, accompanied by the ever-beloved Labrador Retrievers, Golden Retrievers, German Shepherd Dogs, and the charming Goldendoodles.

For those seeking the trendiest furry friends, Indy offers a tail-wagging lineup of Poodles, Pembroke Welsh Corgis, Boxers, Miniature Schnauzers, and Bernedoodles.

But it’s not just about the common favorites. Indy proudly embraces the extraordinary with a roster of rare breeds. From the graceful English Setter to the versatile English Shepherd, the powerful Argentine Dogo, the majestic Leonberger, and the intelligent Belgian Shepherd Dog (Malinois).

Unveiling the Pet Parent Mindset

Rover’s report isn’t just about the fur, it’s about the heartwarming relationships between humans and their pets. The survey findings from 1,000 U.S. pet parents reveal that 42% consider breed less important when choosing a dog. 81% would still have chosen a dog even if their top three breed choices were unavailable.

Family-friendliness takes the top spot when deciding on a new canine companion, followed by qualities like cuddliness, loyalty, and intelligence. And in an adorable twist, 72% of pet parents claim they resemble their dogs not only in appearance but also in personality, showcasing the deep bonds they share.

What about Cats?

When it comes to personality, pet parents say they most want a cat that is cuddly (30%), friendly or social (26%) and calm or low-energy (10%).