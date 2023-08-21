Police Investigating Inmate Death at Tippecanoe County Jail

TIPPECANOE COUNTY — The Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Tippecanoe County Jail on Sunday.
According to a press release the jail staff were warned of a possible medical emergency by an inmate around 4:00 p.m. They then located an inmate in the shower who was unresponsive due to what the police claim was a self-inflicted injury.
EMS was called and medical services rendered to the inmate, but they were later pronounced dead at the jail. Police say there were no signs of foul play.
An autopsy is pending to determine the exact cause of death.
