Indianapolis Colts Defeat Chicago Bears in Pre-Season Match Up

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts posted their first win of the pre-season on Saturday, defeating the Chicago Bears 24 – 17.

The match up took place at Lucas Oil Stadium following a few days’ worth of joint practices between the two teams.

Colt’s quarterbacks were on point yesterday. The newly named starter, rookie Anthony Richardson, was on the bench last night. However, third-string Sam Ehlinger threw for 124 yards with a rushing touchdown, and Gardner Minshew only had two incomplete passes with a touchdown on the night as well.

Running back Jake Funk, who was signed in the offseason, also had his second touchdown in as many games last night.

Indianapolis now has a pre-season record of 1 – 1. They will have their final test before the regular season on Thursday when they travel to the City of Brotherly Love and face last year’s Super Bowl Runner Up in the Philadelphia Eagles.