Hoosier Competes on Netflix Baking Competition

INDIANAPOLIS — If you are a fan of the occasional cooking competition, you might enjoy watching a spinoff season of “Nailed It!” on Netflix, as it features one Hoosier competing for the $100,000 grand prize.
Indy resident Cura Johnson, who owns CJ Sweets, likes to make treats like cupcakes and cookies. The Indy Star reports that she often sells items at local festivals and farmers’ markets.
She also works at a fulfillment center in Plainfield, and says she gained a number of skills during her time on the show.
You can see Johnson and others compete on “The Big Nailed It! Baking Challenge.” All 10 episodes are now streaming on Netflix.
“Nailed It!” is a family-friendly series in which amateur bakers try, sometimes unsuccessfully, to bake delicious and beautifully decorated goods. Celebrity judges then decide who deserves to win.
Learn more about CJ Sweets here.
