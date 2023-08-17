Brad Chambers Running for Indiana Governor

INDIANAPOLIS–The man who led Indiana’s economic development efforts for Gov. Eric Holcomb now hopes to succeed him as governor.

Brad Chambers filed the paperwork Thursday morning to form his campaign for governor in 2024. This is the first step in the formal process of running for Governor.

Chambers resigned as Indiana’s Secretary of Commerce earlier this month after serving two years in that capacity.

“As Indiana’s Secretary of Commerce, the last two years, I have witnessed firsthand how important leadership, vision, urgency, and aspiration are to the future of Indiana. I am running for Governor because I want Hoosiers of today and Hoosiers of tomorrow to believe that Indiana offers an opportunity for an excellent life. I am ambitious in my vision for Indiana, and I look forward to talking with Hoosiers about the best way to continue making our state the envy of many,” said Chambers in a news release.

Chambers becomes at least the fifth major Republican candidate to announce a gubernatorial campaign for 2024. The other candidates include:

-Suzanne Crouch, Indiana’s current Lt. Governor

-Mike Braun, who is giving up his seat in the U.S. Senate after one term

-Curtis Hill, former Indiana Attorney General

-Eric Doden, head of the Indiana Economic Development Committee under Gov. Mike Pence

Former Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick is running as a Democrat. Donald Rainwater is running as a Libertarian.