Listen Live
Local News

Brad Chambers Running for Indiana Governor

Published on August 17, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Brad Chambers Running for Governor

Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS–The man who led Indiana’s economic development efforts for Gov. Eric Holcomb now hopes to succeed him as governor.

Brad Chambers filed the paperwork Thursday morning to form his campaign for governor in 2024. This is the first step in the formal process of running for Governor.

Chambers resigned as Indiana’s Secretary of Commerce earlier this month after serving two years in that capacity.

Related Stories

“As Indiana’s Secretary of Commerce, the last two years, I have witnessed firsthand how important leadership, vision, urgency, and aspiration are to the future of Indiana. I am running for Governor because I want Hoosiers of today and Hoosiers of tomorrow to believe that Indiana offers an opportunity for an excellent life. I am ambitious in my vision for Indiana, and I look forward to talking with Hoosiers about the best way to continue making our state the envy of many,” said Chambers in a news release.

Chambers becomes at least the fifth major Republican candidate to announce a gubernatorial campaign for 2024. The other candidates include:

-Suzanne Crouch, Indiana’s current Lt. Governor

-Mike Braun, who is giving up his seat in the U.S. Senate after one term

-Curtis Hill, former Indiana Attorney General

-Eric Doden, head of the Indiana Economic Development Committee under Gov. Mike Pence

Former Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick is running as a Democrat. Donald Rainwater is running as a Libertarian.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - State Government Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Neutral/Nothing Sentiment - Relief Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close